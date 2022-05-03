Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. 705,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,640. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.76. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 184,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 105,520 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

