West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Update

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 334,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE:WFG traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 85,322 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.