Western Energy Services (WRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.36 million during the quarter.

WRG stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91. The company has a market cap of C$187.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.51.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

