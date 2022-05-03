Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.12.

NYSE:WU opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 272.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Union by 16.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 46.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 22.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Western Union by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 386,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

