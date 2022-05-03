WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.09 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $291.94 million and $3.09 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00032696 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014445 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000819 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

