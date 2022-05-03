Wing Finance (WING) Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wing Finance (WING) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $6.67 or 0.00017582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00219210 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00430212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,582.82 or 1.85925956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,707 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.