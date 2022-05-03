Winpak (TSE:WPK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.91

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.91 and last traded at C$43.87, with a volume of 13928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Winpak alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$351.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.579576 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is 4.61%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.