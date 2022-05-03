WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. Approximately 28,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 33.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.