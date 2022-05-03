Workiva (NYSE:WK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WK stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. 373,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,344. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -125.44 and a beta of 1.52. Workiva has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

