XGOX (XGOX) One Day Volume Tops $58.00

XGOX (XGOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XGOX has a total market cap of $40,510.24 and approximately $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,868.52 or 0.99946802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001471 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

XGOX Coin Trading

