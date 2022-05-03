xSigma Achieves Market Cap of $304,718.22 (SIG)

xSigma (SIG) traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One xSigma coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSigma has a total market capitalization of $304,718.22 and approximately $98.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xSigma has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.76 or 0.99878638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00101288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

xSigma Coin Profile

SIG is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 14,860,569 coins and its circulating supply is 10,214,810 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling xSigma

