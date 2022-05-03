Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.20

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 312042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

YGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$272.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.57.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

