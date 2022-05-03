Yellow Road (ROAD) 1-Day Volume Tops $455.00

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Yellow Road has a market cap of $78,807.67 and approximately $455.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00453587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038909 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,936.60 or 1.90029166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

