Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.44 Million

Analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to post sales of $302.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.63 million. iRobot posted sales of $303.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on IRBT. Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 3,659.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.03. 496,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,614. iRobot has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.88.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

