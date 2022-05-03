Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $9.40 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

