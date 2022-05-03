Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) to post $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.95 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $26.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 15,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,861. The company has a market cap of $64.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.16. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

