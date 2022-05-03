Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 57,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,422. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,139,000 after purchasing an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after acquiring an additional 109,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

