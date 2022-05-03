Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $161.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $163.70 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $152.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $644.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.26 million to $652.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $661.82 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $690.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 2,470,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

