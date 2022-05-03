Zacks: Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Arlo Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth $475,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth $79,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARLO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 727,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,778. The firm has a market cap of $667.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.