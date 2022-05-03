Zacks: Analysts Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Townsquare Media by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

