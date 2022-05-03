Zacks: Analysts Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Townsquare Media by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TSQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.71.
About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
