Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $868.45 Million

Brokerages predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will report sales of $868.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $845.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $896.03 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $493.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Citigroup decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,509,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after buying an additional 257,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after buying an additional 301,801 shares during the period.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,912,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,105. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.