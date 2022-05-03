Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Earnings of $8.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.61. Broadcom posted earnings of $6.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $35.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.66 to $38.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $38.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.34 to $39.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $21.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $576.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,951. The company has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $594.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.14. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

