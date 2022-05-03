Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. UBS Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.68. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

