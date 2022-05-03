Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will report sales of $348.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.30 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $331.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 57,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,422. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

