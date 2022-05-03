Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) to Sell

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Capgemini alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CGEMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($284.21) to €240.00 ($252.63) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($242.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of CGEMY stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28.

About Capgemini (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capgemini (CGEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.