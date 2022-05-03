Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Hold

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The company has a strong track record of technical innovation working with the engineering teams of market leaders. Bel has consistently proven to be a valuable supplier to the foremost companies in its chosen industries by developing cost effective solutions for the challenges of new product development. “

BELFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 295,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 68,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

