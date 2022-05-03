Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Sell

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRZBY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.21) price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.26) to €7.80 ($8.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 117,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

