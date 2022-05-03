Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Strong Sell

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

COOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 1,810,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,101. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

