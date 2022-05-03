Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Hold

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

CWH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Camping World stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. 2,847,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,024. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. Camping World has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camping World by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

