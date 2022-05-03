Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to “Hold”

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.98 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 70,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

