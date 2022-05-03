Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Hold

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. 265,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,476. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $679,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.