Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Hold

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.