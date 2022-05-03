Zel Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00322164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00073760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00079673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003134 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.