Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,097 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.