Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ZIJMY opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $33.66.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

