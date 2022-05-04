-$0.01 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 47,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $152,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 309,017 shares of company stock worth $1,048,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. 124,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,497. The company has a market cap of $200.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

