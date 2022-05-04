-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grab’s earnings. Grab reported earnings of $3.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grab will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grab.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 624,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,398,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grab has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $13.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $2,160,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

