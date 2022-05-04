-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Joby Aviation.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of JOBY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,094. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intel Corp bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,170,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,490,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $30,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,874 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.