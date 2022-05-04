$0.35 EPS Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

NYSE ELAN opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 178,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

