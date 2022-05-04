$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Upstart posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upstart.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%.
UPST opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average of $156.22. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $549,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,645,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,041 shares of company stock worth $18,066,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.