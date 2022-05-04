$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Upstart posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.07.

UPST opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average of $156.22. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $549,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,645,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,041 shares of company stock worth $18,066,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

