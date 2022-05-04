$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to report $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

REZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after buying an additional 1,119,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,328,000 after buying an additional 3,567,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after buying an additional 331,689 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,439,000 after buying an additional 3,945,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.81. 6,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.22. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

