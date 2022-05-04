$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $7.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.13. 951,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

