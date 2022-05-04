100,000 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of FTAC Athena Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTAA. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $660,000.

NASDAQ FTAA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,174. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

