1,015 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $8.29 on Wednesday, hitting $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 225,113,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,728,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.37.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.