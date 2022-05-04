1,374 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. 504,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,662. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

