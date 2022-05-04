1,515 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,319,000 after purchasing an additional 139,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406,118 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,172,000 after purchasing an additional 204,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. 2,946,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

