$17.45 Million in Sales Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.39 million and the highest is $17.51 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $14.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $70.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.12 million to $71.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.17 million, with estimates ranging from $76.87 million to $79.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 31.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $58,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,484 shares of company stock worth $449,222. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.85. 871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.29. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

