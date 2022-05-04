1ST Source Bank Buys 5,374 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.69. 79,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

