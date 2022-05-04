1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

COST traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $371.11 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $557.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

