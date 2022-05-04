20,633 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at $23,527,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at $4,086,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. 4,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

